Boney Falls boat launch closure planned for May 30

By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) announced Thursday the company’s boat launch facility at Dam No. 4 on the Boney Falls reservoir will be temporarily closed to the public on Tuesday, May 30.

According to a press release from the company, the closure is required to support planned maintenance and facility improvements that are being completed by UPPCO this summer. Access to the campground that is located near Dam No. 4 will remain open but will be delayed at times.

“We are asking the public to avoid the Boney Falls boat launch on May 30th,” said Brett French, vice president of business development and communications. “Crews will be working in the area to assemble a construction barge and to stage materials that are necessary for construction of the improvements that will be made this summer. As an alternative, we are asking recreationists to use the boat launch that is located near Dam No. 3 on the Escanaba River to ensure the public’s safety.”

Construction activities are scheduled to occur between May 30 and October 20 – Monday through Friday – and additional intermittent delays may be experienced in the vicinity of the Boney Falls boat launch. UPPCO is also reminding the public to be safe whenever recreating near the company’s hydroelectric facilities and to obey all posted warning signs.

