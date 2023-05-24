Upper Michigan Today tours the Marquette Municipal Service Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Public Works Appreciation Week!

Upper Michigan Today stops by Marquette’s Municipal Service Center for a behind-the-scenes look into the many roles of a public service worker, which include cleaning up May snowstorms.

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs says, because of her quick-thinking and hard-working crew, the city can overcome major storms with minimal damage sustained.

Projects never stop at the Municipal Service Center.

Ongoing work includes servicing police vehicles and firetrucks and yearly inspections of the city’s 13 snowplows.

The City of Marquette added its first electric lawnmower to its vehicle fleet! This is the city’s first electric municipal vehicle and will roll out in two weeks at Presque Isle.

And finally, another look at the vehicles that make our streets so clean and pretty.

Thank you to all Public Works employees!

