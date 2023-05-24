Upper Michigan Today tours the Marquette Municipal Service Center

It’s National Public Works Appreciation Week... UMT takes a look behind the scenes
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at the Marquette Municipal Service Center with Marquette City...
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at the Marquette Municipal Service Center with Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Public Works Appreciation Week!

Upper Michigan Today stops by Marquette’s Municipal Service Center for a behind-the-scenes look into the many roles of a public service worker, which include cleaning up May snowstorms.

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs says, because of her quick-thinking and hard-working crew, the city can overcome major storms with minimal damage sustained.

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at the Marquette Municipal Service Center.

Projects never stop at the Municipal Service Center.

Ongoing work includes servicing police vehicles and firetrucks and yearly inspections of the city’s 13 snowplows.

Upper Michigan Today takes a look at service projects happening at the Marquette Municipal Service Center.

The City of Marquette added its first electric lawnmower to its vehicle fleet! This is the city’s first electric municipal vehicle and will roll out in two weeks at Presque Isle.

Marquette is getting ready to debut its new electric lawnmower.

And finally, another look at the vehicles that make our streets so clean and pretty.

Upper Michigan Today takes a look at the City of Marquette's fleet of vehicles.

Thank you to all Public Works employees!

