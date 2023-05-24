State budget allocates $50M for Michigan law enforcement improvements, training

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The lieutenant governor made a stop in Mid-Michigan Wednesday afternoon to discuss investments in public safety.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist talked about the state budget for the next fiscal year. More than $50 million of that budget will go toward improving the state’s law enforcement, including funding for the State Police Training Academy.

“This is critically important. I consider this to be critical infrastructure for the state of Michigan. This is about delivering excellence in public service and public safety,” Gilchrist said. “Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and I are committed to that and making it available, not just through the Michigan State Police, but to every law enforcement agency and law enforcement professional in the state of Michigan.’”

Next year’s state budget also includes over $18 million for in-service training for licensed police officers.

