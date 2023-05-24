Peter White Public Library votes to keep LGBTQ+ book

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously to keep a pro-LGBTQ+ book on the shelves at Tuesday’s meeting.

A formal request had been filed by a Marquette resident to remove “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson. The board held a vote to decide whether to take the book off the shelves or keep it available for readers to check out. Prior to voting, the board received public comment. The resident who filed the request did not publicly comment and there were no other public commenters in favor of removing the book present at the meeting.

There was resounding support to keep the book.

“Books hold immense power,” said a public commenter. “They have the ability to challenge our beliefs, broaden our horizons and foster empathy.”

Commenters spoke of people’s right to decide whether or not to read a book.

“As a public library, it is imperative that the focus remain on the individual’s right to not choose to read something,” stated another commenter.

Others reiterated the sentiment, saying personal expression should not stop at the library doors.

“That’s what libraries are all about: Freedom of expression, the right to read what you want,” said another commenter.

Another supporter spoke of the importance of access to books when it comes to children’s mental health.

“Books like this are what keep kids alive,” stated another commenter. “It’s what gives them the resources that they need to feel included in society and to know they are not alone.”

The library’s next Board of Trustees meeting is set for June 20.

