Newborn bison calf euthanized at Yellowstone after man interferes with it

The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man pushed the struggling calf up from the river and onto the roadway, officials said.(Source: National Park Service/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Yellowstone National Park says a man could be facing charges after helping a newborn bison calf cross a river.

Park officials said they were forced to put down the calf after it was abandoned by its herd and started walking up to people.

According to the National Park Service service, the bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man pushed the struggling calf up from the river and onto the roadway.

Officials said interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring, and that is exactly what happened.

The situation apparently became hazardous when the calf started following cars and people.

Park regulations state people need to stay at least 25 yards away from bison and other wildlife.

Yellowstone National Park said if the man is identified and found guilty of any wrongdoing, he could be charged with a misdemeanor and face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette BLP crews work to repair downed power lines after a crash in Harvey along US-41, May...
UPDATE: US-41 reopens in Marquette, Harvey after crash knocks down power lines
Crews assessing damage caused by spring flooding.
FEMA, Michigan State Police assess flooding damage in UP
Jennine Frazier
Women’s Center appoints new executive director
Get out in the woods and take the time to look, and you might get lucky and find some morel...
MycoNaut gives tips for hunting morel mushrooms
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk, sources tell AP

Latest News

This is an ongoing investigation.
911 calls released from deadly road rage shooting reveal terror
FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section
An aerial view from TV6's SkyTracker6 drone of the Historic Vista Theater roof collapse on...
Negaunee City Council entering agreement to purchase, save Vista Theater
Typhoon Mawar moves towards Guam