Kona Hills campground projects takes next steps after approval

Kona Hills campground in Sands Township
Kona Hills campground in Sands Township(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The development of a Sands Township Campground is moving forward.

The Sands Township Board approved a special use permit for the Kona Hills project on Thursday, May 11. With this done, the next step for the owners is to finalize a site plan for Sands Township. Co-Owner Jeremy Johnson said they will then have to submit a site plan to the State of Michigan.

“There’s some additional requirements that Sands Township put on it that move some of the setbacks around. So we have to go through and update the site plan and then once that’s finalized, we’ll submit the final site plan to the State of Michigan,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the plan currently is to have the campgrounds open by the of summer 2024.

