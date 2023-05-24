Kingsford seniors tour elementary school as part of final send-off before graduation

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A walk down memory lane as Kingsford High School seniors walked the halls of their former elementary school for the last time before graduating.

A sea of Flivver blue toured the halls of Woodland Elementary Wednesday to reminisce. 116 Kingsford High School seniors will graduate on Saturday.

“It was so surreal; it is literally a trip down memory lane. I remember coming into the school in Pre-K, first grade. Just seeing the teacher’s faces, seeing the classes one more time, all the memories come flooding back,” said Amanda Yu, Kingsford High School senior.

The class of 2023 is the smallest at Kingsford, but its students have received more than $5 million in scholarships for higher education.

“Kingsford has been so great to me,” Yu said. “They gave me all these tools to succeed. I am excited to take all of that and represent Kingsford in my future plans.”

Yu will attend Stanford in the fall and will study economics. One of her classmates, Josh Peterson, said visiting Woodland Elementary School reminded him of some of his favorite memories at that age.

“I loved gym class and the library,” Peterson said. “I remember the Reading Olympics, where you tried to read as many books as you can.”

Peterson said he remembers looking up to the giant high school students when he was at Woodland and now it has come full circle. He will attend Bay College and study criminal justice. He then hopes to return to Kingsford Public Safety.

“I just did a work-based learning program with Kingsford Public Safety,” Peterson said. “I absolutely fell in love with that place. The guys there are extraordinary. There were many laughs, they are all hard workers.”

The seniors enjoyed an afternoon picnic with their peers and administration. They will don the cap and gown one last time at graduation on Saturday at 10 a.m. CT at KHS.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.