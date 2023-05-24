Kingsford seniors tour elementary school as part of final send-off before graduation

116 Kingsford High School seniors will graduate on Saturday.
116 Kingsford High School seniors will graduate on Saturday.
116 Kingsford High School seniors will graduate on Saturday.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A walk down memory lane as Kingsford High School seniors walked the halls of their former elementary school for the last time before graduating.

A sea of Flivver blue toured the halls of Woodland Elementary Wednesday to reminisce. 116 Kingsford High School seniors will graduate on Saturday.

“It was so surreal; it is literally a trip down memory lane. I remember coming into the school in Pre-K, first grade. Just seeing the teacher’s faces, seeing the classes one more time, all the memories come flooding back,” said Amanda Yu, Kingsford High School senior.

The class of 2023 is the smallest at Kingsford, but its students have received more than $5 million in scholarships for higher education.

“Kingsford has been so great to me,” Yu said. “They gave me all these tools to succeed. I am excited to take all of that and represent Kingsford in my future plans.”

Yu will attend Stanford in the fall and will study economics. One of her classmates, Josh Peterson, said visiting Woodland Elementary School reminded him of some of his favorite memories at that age.

“I loved gym class and the library,” Peterson said. “I remember the Reading Olympics, where you tried to read as many books as you can.”

Peterson said he remembers looking up to the giant high school students when he was at Woodland and now it has come full circle. He will attend Bay College and study criminal justice. He then hopes to return to Kingsford Public Safety.

“I just did a work-based learning program with Kingsford Public Safety,” Peterson said. “I absolutely fell in love with that place. The guys there are extraordinary. There were many laughs, they are all hard workers.”

The seniors enjoyed an afternoon picnic with their peers and administration. They will don the cap and gown one last time at graduation on Saturday at 10 a.m. CT at KHS.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette BLP crews work to repair downed power lines after a crash in Harvey along US-41, May...
UPDATE: US-41 reopens in Marquette, Harvey after crash knocks down power lines
Crews assessing damage caused by spring flooding.
FEMA, Michigan State Police assess flooding damage in UP
Jennine Frazier
Women’s Center appoints new executive director
Get out in the woods and take the time to look, and you might get lucky and find some morel...
MycoNaut gives tips for hunting morel mushrooms
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk, sources tell AP

Latest News

The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Hancock Police seek help finding missing woman
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at the Marquette Municipal Service Center with Marquette City...
Upper Michigan Today tours the Marquette Municipal Service Center
Negaunee City Council entering agreement to purchase, save Vista Theater
Marquette’s Peter White Public Library votes to keep LGBTQ+ book