The Ice Cream Barn adds new attractions

Real cows and mechanical bulls... only at The Ice Cream Barn!
The Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain.
The Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County ice cream shop is open for the season and has brought back its legendary mascots.

Missy and Trixie are there to stay at The Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain until Labor Day.

After facing controversy over the placement of livestock within the city, The Ice Cream Barn has received a special use permit to house the cows on-site.

Plus, it’s added new tasty treats to its menu!

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to Cameron O’Connor and Melanie Lawnicki about what’s being served up this summer which includes 32 flavors of ice cream, stuffed pretzels, flavored popcorn, and more.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to Cameron O'Connor and Melanie Lawnicki about what's being served up this summer which includes 32 flavors of ice cream, stuffed pretzels, flavored popcorn, and more.

Real cows, mechanical bulls. The Ice Cream Barn added a mechanical bull outside for extra family fun, plus a firepit for those cool U.P. nights.

The Ice Cream Barn has new attractions on-site this summer.

The Ice Cream Barn is located at 606 N. Stephenson Ave. in Iron Mountain.

