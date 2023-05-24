Hancock Schools, police caution graduates about substance abuse post-graduation

Police want to remind students that drinking under the age of 21 is illegal, but police have some advice if students do end up in situations where alcohol is present.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - High school students across the Copper Country graduate this weekend, including those at Hancock High School.

And while students celebrate their successes, staff is encouraging them to make safe choices about how they do that.

“We have courses throughout their K-12 career that talk about substance abuse and things of that sort,” said Hancock Schools Superintendent Steve Patchin. “We have a school resource officer who will be bringing in the TEAMS approach, which is a curriculum coming out of the Michigan State Police, reinforcing the dangers, so when they get into those situations to make decisions, they know what the dangers are.”

Police want to remind students that drinking under the age of 21 is illegal.

But if students do end up in situations where alcohol is present, police have some advice.

“Have a designated driver,” said Hancock Schools Resource Officer Darron Olson. “Have a buddy that’s with you so they can watch out for you, because sometimes people slip things into drinks and we kind of know where it goes from there. Don’t drive drunk, don’t let your friends drive drunk or impaired on any substance, because we don’t want anyone to get hurt or killed.”

Olson says that one wrong choice can impact your entire life.

Outside of personal injuries, the wrong choices could result in fines, court time, and even jail.

“If you do get arrested, and it goes on your record, that stays with you, stays with you for life, and can follow you into your careers,” added Olson. “Some colleges, depending on what incident it is, may expel you from the college.

A parade for the seniors will be held in downtown Hancock at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with commencement at 10.

