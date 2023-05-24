Hancock Police seek help finding missing woman

The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Hancock Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Mary Ylitalo, 23, of Hancock was last seen Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. on the 800 Block of Ingot Street in Hancock. The Hancock Police Department said she is between 5′6″ and 5′8″ tall and about 150 pounds.

Ylitalo has shoulder-length, light brown hair and may be wearing a red plaid coat.

If you’ve seen or have any information about the whereabouts of Mary Ylitalo, the Hancock Police ask that you contact the department at 906-482-3102 or Call 911.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette BLP crews work to repair downed power lines after a crash in Harvey along US-41, May...
UPDATE: US-41 reopens in Marquette, Harvey after crash knocks down power lines
Crews assessing damage caused by spring flooding.
FEMA, Michigan State Police assess flooding damage in UP
Jennine Frazier
Women’s Center appoints new executive director
Get out in the woods and take the time to look, and you might get lucky and find some morel...
MycoNaut gives tips for hunting morel mushrooms
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk, sources tell AP

Latest News

116 Kingsford High School seniors will graduate on Saturday.
Kingsford seniors tour elementary school as part of final send-off before graduation
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at the Marquette Municipal Service Center with Marquette City...
Upper Michigan Today tours the Marquette Municipal Service Center
Negaunee City Council entering agreement to purchase, save Vista Theater
Marquette’s Peter White Public Library votes to keep LGBTQ+ book