Hancock Police seek help finding missing woman

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Hancock Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Mary Ylitalo, 23, of Hancock was last seen Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. on the 800 Block of Ingot Street in Hancock. The Hancock Police Department said she is between 5′6″ and 5′8″ tall and about 150 pounds.

Ylitalo has shoulder-length, light brown hair and may be wearing a red plaid coat.

If you’ve seen or have any information about the whereabouts of Mary Ylitalo, the Hancock Police ask that you contact the department at 906-482-3102 or Call 911.

