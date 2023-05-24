Frosty mornings, mild days before heating up towards Memorial Day

By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated Wildfire Risk this Week -- DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating can be found HERE.

Light on the elevated smoke from wildfires west, mostly clear skies in Upper Michigan as high pressure build towards Memorial Day Weekend. But, as the cold north-northeast wind lingers, a few frosty mornings are in store until a warm (and dry) stretch prevails into the holiday weekend. The big bubble high steers the storm track away from the region until rain chances break through Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly; areas of frost; northeast through southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: Mid 20s/30s (coldest inland)

Thursday: Mostly sunny with cool lakeshore temps, milder inland

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Patchy morning frost, otherwise mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Saturday to Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday, Memorial Day: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain; warmer and breezy

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms; warm and breezy

>Highs: 80s

