Feeding America West Michigan to distribute in Marquette County Wednesday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food in Marquette County on Wednesday afternoon.

It will take place at Grace Lutheran Church, located at 588 W. M-35 in Gwinn. Distribution is set for 4:00 p.m. Eastern time. It is a drive-thru event, those who attend are asked to stay in their vehicles.

