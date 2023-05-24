Downtown Marquette social district opening in June

Downtown Marquette social district sign
Downtown Marquette social district sign(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette has designated a social district downtown.

A social district is where licensed businesses can sell alcohol to customers who can then enjoy those drinks outside in a common area. The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) says the district will contain all of Third Street and a portion of Baraga Avenue and Washington, Main, and Spring Streets.

Businesses in that zone can choose to opt-in to the program but do not have to.

“We want to give some time to all of our downtown businesses to make sure that they get all the appropriate licensing that they need through the MLCC so that they can actually serve social district drinks to the public,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, Marquette DDA executive director.

Downtown Marquette’s social district is set to open this June.

