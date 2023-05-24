Don’t lose your Medicaid coverage, take part in renewal process

The process had been on hold but is now a requirement to keep your plan active
UPHP President and CEO Melissa Holmquist stopped by the TV6 Morning News with what you need to know about the Medicaid renewal process happening right now
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - If you currently have a Medicaid health plan, don’t ignore the renewal packet you may have received or will soon.

Upper Peninsula Health Plan President and CEO Melissa Holmquist stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about the process and what you need to know.

If you have questions or need to change your contact information go to newmibridges.michigan.gov

