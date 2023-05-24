Don’t lose your Medicaid coverage, take part in renewal process

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - If you currently have a Medicaid health plan, don’t ignore the renewal packet you may have received or will soon.

Upper Peninsula Health Plan President and CEO Melissa Holmquist stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about the process and what you need to know.

If you have questions or need to change your contact information go to newmibridges.michigan.gov

