Cleanup happening at Marquette trails following recent flooding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From raking to diverting water, members of the Noquemanon Trail Network cleaned up a part of the North Trails Wednesday morning.

The recent snowstorm and flooding caused portions of the trails to be damaged. NTN Program Coordinator Sarah Hagerl said it is key to tend to the trails after nature strikes.

“Our recent flood did a number on our trails. People were still trying to access them, kind of going around in places they shouldn’t have been going. So we’re going to cover up some of those lines and redefine the tread so they know where we need to be using the trail,” Hagerl said.

Hagerl said this isn’t the only day she and other members came out to spruce up the North Trails.

“We were out here yesterday, and we were out here a couple of times last week. Some of our bridges are out of place, so we worked on putting our bridge back in place yesterday. There’s also another bridge just up the trail we worked on yesterday,” she said.

Hagerl said those who use the trails should use common practices like staying on groomed portions of the trails and keeping them clean.

“Trail maintenance is an ongoing process. We’re constantly fixing things and finding new things. We have a great group of trail ambassadors to help us keep eyes on the trail and let us know of any sections that need work,” Hagerl said.

Hagerl said NTN will continue to host similar trail cleanup events throughout this summer on every second Saturday and fourth Wednesday of each month.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.