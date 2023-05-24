A chilly midweek with possible frost

Colder air is filtering behind a cold front. Chilly conditions will occur overnight with lows decreasing into the 30s. We’re expecting patchy frost into tomorrow morning as a result. Make sure to bring in any hanging baskets or cover plants. The pattern will remain dry and above normal for the rest of the week into next week! The wildfire risk will be high at times due to low humidity values.

Today: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: 40s north, 50s to low 60s south

Thursday: Sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s inland, 50s along the shorelines

Friday: Sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, isolated 80s

Memorial Day: Sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, isolated 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s inland, 70s elsewhere

