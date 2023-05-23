Women’s Center appoints new executive director

Jennine Frazier
Jennine Frazier(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a nationwide search, the Women’s Center has appointed Jennine Frazier as its new executive director.

Frazier comes to the Women’s Center from the Marquette Alger Resolution Service (MARS).

In her role as Executive Director at MARS, she has developed strong relationships with the court systems, law enforcement, school systems, and various government agencies. Frazier has addressed the trauma of eviction, working with courts and landlords on an eviction diversion program to ensure people had a place to call home during the pandemic.

Before returning to Marquette and joining MARS, Jennine worked for several years as an elementary school teacher and a K-12 art teacher in Florida and Michigan.

“The Board of Directors of Women’s Center is delighted to appoint Jennine Frazier as the Executive Director,” said Wendy Rautio, board chair. “We believe that Jennine brings the empathy, dynamism, innovative approach, and collaborative nature necessary to guide the Women’s Center through the next phase of its growth.”

“I look forward to continuing my work through the Women’s Center in helping to make a direct positive impact in the lives of our community members who need us,” Frazier said.

Jennine will begin her role at the Women’s Center on June 12, 2023.

For more information, you can contact Mary Moe at marymoe76@gmail.com.

