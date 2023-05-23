‘Women are just as good’: Women enter trucking industry at highest rate ever

Midwest Truck Driving School trailer.
Midwest Truck Driving School trailer.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - As the driver shortage continues in the trucking industry, more women are entering the field.

“Just like office work, they claim is for a woman. It’s not, any man can sit down at a desk and do it. Just like any woman can hop into this truck, get in and go,” said Mikayla VanEnkevort, office manager of the Midwest Truck Driving School.

Right now, the Midwest Truck Driving School says women are entering the trucking industry at an all-time high, making up 18% of truckers. That’s 1.6 million women.

That figure matches what the school is seeing in its classrooms.

“Ten years ago, there would be a handful of females throughout the year. Now there’s one, two, three in every single class. That tells me that the word is getting out there,” said Josh Barron, a certified instructor for the Midwest Truck Driving School.

Barron says there are 100,000 available trucking jobs currently across the country, and that need extends to the U.P.

“There are open driving positions in every single city in the Upper Peninsula,” said Barron. “It’s important that females out there look at the trucking industry and know this is a viable career option. This is something they can do and be successful at.”

As trucking is a male-dominated industry, there are stereotypes the Midwest Truck Driving School is trying to break.

“The stereotype is that women can’t do it. It’s not the place for a woman to be. But you know what, women are just as good at getting their hands greasy, they’re getting them dirty. They’re willing to get involved,” said VanEnkevort.

The school encourages women and men to sign up for future CDL classes. If you’re interested, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Linden fire, May 21, 2023.
Overnight fire destroys Lake Linden building
Marquette BLP crews work to repair downed power lines after a crash in Harvey along US-41, May...
UPDATE: US-41 reopens in Marquette, Harvey after crash knocks down power lines
Lt. Mark Giannunzio talks to TV6's Elizabeth Peterson about why it's so important for trooper...
Michigan State Police troopers connect to community through service events
Two months to the day since a mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University left...
Gov. Whitmer signs state’s new red flag gun law
FILE - Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler III, son of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler,...
Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media activity revealed

Latest News

Get out in the woods and take the time to look, and you might get lucky and find some morel...
MycoNaut gives tips for hunting morel mushrooms
Portage Health Foundation logo
Portage Health Foundation awards AEDs to locations across Copper Country
Jennine Frazier
Women’s Center appoints new executive director
Pothole
Marquette Public Works fixing potholes around town