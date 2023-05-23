Vote Now: Marquette DDA hosts poster contest for upcoming Blueberry Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is holding a poster contest for the annual Blueberry Fest.

The contest winner will get $300, and their poster will be displayed online and around town for event promotion. There are 22 submissions and over 600 votes already counted. You can vote for your favorite poster by visiting the lower level of the Peter White Public Library or online here by Wednesday, May 31. This is the first poster contest since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the competition is heating up.

“It’s been interesting,” said Michael Bradford, Marquette DDA business outreach and promotions director. “It’s been quite competitive, actually. There are quite a few posters that are currently neck-and-neck to see who’s going to win the Blueberry Fest poster contest this year.”

Blueberry Fest will be July 28.

