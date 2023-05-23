The UPside - Carol Mihalko Shaltz

The UPside - Carol Mihalko Shaltz
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beacon House in Marquette has been receiving quilts for its guests undergoing chemotherapy thanks to Carol Mihalko Shaltz.

Shaltz first learned about the new Beacon House building, a place for patients and families of patients to stay while receiving care at the hospital in Marquette, from her daughter who was doing volunteer work.

Carol decided she would start making quilts for cancer patients and initially made ten quilts to send in with her daughter. In January she teamed up with the Marquette County Quilters Association.  Now, Beacon House is on their list of charities, helping Carol create quilts for Beacon House, while Carol is also helping to create quilts for other charities in the area. 

Carol noticed scraps accumulating from the plush backing of the quilts and came up with the idea to create ‘Beacon Bears’, and started sewing small bears to give to the children staying at Beacon House.

Carol found a way to help people going through a difficult time and even recruited more people to help, and that is why Carol Mihalko Shaltz is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report.  If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the UPside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Linden fire, May 21, 2023.
Overnight fire destroys Lake Linden building
Marquette BLP crews work to repair downed power lines after a crash in Harvey along US-41, May...
UPDATE: US-41 reopens in Marquette, Harvey after crash knocks down power lines
Lt. Mark Giannunzio talks to TV6's Elizabeth Peterson about why it's so important for trooper...
Michigan State Police troopers connect to community through service events
Two months to the day since a mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University left...
Gov. Whitmer signs state’s new red flag gun law
FILE - Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler III, son of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler,...
Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media activity revealed

Latest News

The Upside
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Ryan Report 5-14-23 Bob Mahaney
The Ryan Report - May 14, 2023
The UPside - Marquette Regional History Center Volunteers