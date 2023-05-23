The UPside - Carol Mihalko Shaltz

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beacon House in Marquette has been receiving quilts for its guests undergoing chemotherapy thanks to Carol Mihalko Shaltz.

Shaltz first learned about the new Beacon House building, a place for patients and families of patients to stay while receiving care at the hospital in Marquette, from her daughter who was doing volunteer work.

Carol decided she would start making quilts for cancer patients and initially made ten quilts to send in with her daughter. In January she teamed up with the Marquette County Quilters Association. Now, Beacon House is on their list of charities, helping Carol create quilts for Beacon House, while Carol is also helping to create quilts for other charities in the area.

Carol noticed scraps accumulating from the plush backing of the quilts and came up with the idea to create ‘Beacon Bears’, and started sewing small bears to give to the children staying at Beacon House.

Carol found a way to help people going through a difficult time and even recruited more people to help, and that is why Carol Mihalko Shaltz is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

