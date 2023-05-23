UP Children’s Museum opens new Beating Heart exhibit

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new exhibit at the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum.

It’s the Beating Heart exhibit. Kids can hear a beating heart and then take a ride down a twirly slide. The new exhibit is located in the Human Body room. It was under construction for about three years.

The U.P. Children’s Museum says it hopes to update the exhibit as kids learn and play with it.

“We’re hoping to add more educational aspects to it,” said Jessica Hanley, U.P. Children’s Museum executive director. “We see that’s what it is, so kids know what they’re doing when in it and what part of the heart they’re in, what the heart does. That’s going to come with watching how kids interact with it and see what they have questions about.”

The new Beating Heart exhibit opened last week, so guests have already had a chance to check it out.

“About the heart exhibit – it’s pretty neat,” said Oliver Hanley, U.P. Children’s Museum guest. “My favorite part is probably going down the slide.”

