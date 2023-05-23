Unseasonably warm with light rain this evening

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Plan on a gorgeous and unseasonably warm day. A cold front will bring light rain showers this evening. Behind it, a colder air mass moves in tomorrow. Temperatures will be at least ten degrees below normal. This cold air lingers into Thursday morning when patchy frost is possible. Make sure to cover your plants tomorrow night. The pattern warms up and stays dry through the weekend. The wildfire risk will also be high.

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer with light rain this evening

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80sinland, 60s along shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, dry and chilly

>Highs: Upper 40s north, 50s to 60s south

Thursday: A chilly morning with frost possible

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

