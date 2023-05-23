Task force works to improve youth wellness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette-Alger RESA’s Community Task Force on Youth Wellness met today to brainstorm between different local communities.

The Task Force brainstorms goals to improve the wellness of Marquette and Alger County schools. The participants, local community members, are divided into different groups to focus on topics like social and emotional learning, as well as physical health.

One of the wellness group members says the goal is to unify local community voices.

“One of the things that our group is focusing its effort on is how do we present a unified voice of our region to our legislators,” Lisa Long said, Marquette Hospital physician.

Local community members say they continue to strive for better youth wellness and will meet again in 90 days.

