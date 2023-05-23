Study: Nearly half of global wildlife are seeing a rapid population decline

FILE - A new study finds that almost half the world's species are seeing rapid population...
FILE - A new study finds that almost half the world's species are seeing rapid population declines.(CNN, WCPO, WLUK)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Startling news from a study on global wildlife says that nearly half of the planet’s species are in population decline.

The study’s authors analyzed more than 70,000 species across the globe from mammals to birds to fish and even insects.

They found 48% are seeing their population shrink, and fewer than 3% are seeing an increase.

Declines tend to be concentrated in the tropics because animals there are typically more sensitive to changes in the environment.

According to the study, the main factors driving this “extinction crisis” are the destruction of landscapes and climate change.

The study was published Monday in the journal, Biological Reviews.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Linden fire, May 21, 2023.
Overnight fire destroys Lake Linden building
Lt. Mark Giannunzio talks to TV6's Elizabeth Peterson about why it's so important for trooper...
Michigan State Police troopers connect to community through service events
Two months to the day since a mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University left...
Gov. Whitmer signs state’s new red flag gun law
FILE - Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler III, son of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler,...
Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media activity revealed
Inspectors clear Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge as safe after it was hit by crane

Latest News

RAW: Police collect evidence at crash site near White House
Crash of truck near White House under investigation
FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Police resume search for Madeleine McCann, child missing since 2007
Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum in Ishpeming.
Help preserve the history of Marquette County mines by visiting or volunteering at Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol...
8 tips for parents and teens on social media use — from the U.S. surgeon general