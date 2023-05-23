Showers and a cool-down before warm stretch to Memorial Day

Showers brush north to south through Wednesday morning, then a brief cool-down before Memorial Day Weekend warm-up.

Showers brush north to south through Wednesday morning, then a brief cool-down before Memorial Day Weekend warm-up.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated Wildfire Risk this Week -- DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating can be found HERE.

The sunny and mostly dry start to the week in Upper Michigan becomes interrupted Tuesday night through early Wednesday as the southern branch of an Eastern Canada system brushes the U.P. with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. The system brings a brief cool-down midweek. Then, high pressure build towards Memorial Day Weekend, allowing for a warm stretch to prevail plus steering the storm track away from the region until rain chances break through Tuesday.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy late with showers, isolated thunderstorms sweeping north to south overnight; east through northeast winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 30s North / 40s South

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few rain showers early then becoming mostly sunny; cool and breezy

>Highs: 40s North / 60s South

Thursday: Patchy morning frost, otherwise mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70

Saturday to Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday, Memorial Day: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain; warmer

>Highs: 80s

