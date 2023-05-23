Portage Health Foundation awards AEDs to locations across Copper Country
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Portage Health Foundation (PHF) has announced that 49 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) have been awarded to key facilities and locations around the Copper Country.
According to a press release from the foundation, the AEDs were awarded to organizations that applied to a one-time grant opportunity that was announced in late 2022.
Cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. In response to a community need, Portage Health Foundation offered a one-time grant providing automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to key facilities and locations around the Copper Country. Locations were proposed and chosen by the organizations that applied.
The AEDs provide lifesaving support that has otherwise been difficult to access or completely unavailable. Organizations that showed they have the capacity to carry out training received AED equipment.
Below is a list of locations that received an AED.
- Ahmeek Village Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department - Ahmeek Village Hall
- Baraga Area Schools - administrative offices and gymnasium
- Baraga County Road Commission - Main Garage in L’Anse
- Bootjack Fire & Rescue - Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment
- Bootjack Fire & Rescue - Dreamland
- Bootjack Fire & Rescue - First responder vehicle
- Bootjack Fire & Rescue - First responder vehicle
- Bootjack Fire & Rescue - First responder vehicle
- Calumet Township Drill House (Copper Country Curling Club)
- Calumet Township Fire & Rescue Department - Rescue Truck
- Copper Country Angel Mission
- Copper Country Senior Meals
- Copper Harbor Visitors Center
- Dee Stadium
- Dial Help
- Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
- Finnish American Heritage Center
- George Gipp Arena
- Houghton County Courthouse - 2nd Floor by stairs
- Houghton County Courthouse - 4th floor by fire escape/elevator
- Houghton County Road Commission - Calumet Garage, Calumet Township
- Houghton County Road Commission - Ripley Garage, Franklin Township
- Houghton County Road Commission - Elo Garage, Portage Charter Township
- Houghton County Road Commission - Alston Garage, Laird Township
- Houghton County Road Commission - Kenton Garage, Duncan Township
- Houghton County Sheriff’s Office - Officer vehicle
- Houghton County Sheriff’s Office - Officer vehicle
- Houghton County Sheriff’s Office - Officer vehicle
- Houghton County Sheriff’s Office - Officer vehicle
- Houghton County Sheriff’s Office - Officer vehicle
- Houghton County Sheriff’s Office - Officer vehicle
- Jeffers High School
- Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office - Office
- Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office - Patrol car
- Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office - Patrol car
- Ripple Recovery Residence
- South Range Elementary School
- Swedetown Chalet
- Western UP Health Department - Hancock Clinic
- Western UP Health Department - Baraga Clinic
- Western UP Health Department - Ontonagon Clinic
- Western UP Health Department - Travel clinics/ mobile health unit
There is no current plan for PHF to offer another round of funding for AEDs. Learn more about grant opportunities at Portage Health Foundation by visiting phfgive.org/grants.
