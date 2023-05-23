Portage Health Foundation awards AEDs to locations across Copper Country

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Portage Health Foundation (PHF) has announced that 49 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) have been awarded to key facilities and locations around the Copper Country.

According to a press release from the foundation, the AEDs were awarded to organizations that applied to a one-time grant opportunity that was announced in late 2022.

Cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. In response to a community need, Portage Health Foundation offered a one-time grant providing automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to key facilities and locations around the Copper Country. Locations were proposed and chosen by the organizations that applied.

The AEDs provide lifesaving support that has otherwise been difficult to access or completely unavailable. Organizations that showed they have the capacity to carry out training received AED equipment.

Below is a list of locations that received an AED.

Ahmeek Village Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department - Ahmeek Village Hall

Baraga Area Schools - administrative offices and gymnasium

Baraga County Road Commission - Main Garage in L’Anse

Bootjack Fire & Rescue - Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment

Bootjack Fire & Rescue - Dreamland

Bootjack Fire & Rescue - First responder vehicle

Bootjack Fire & Rescue - First responder vehicle

Bootjack Fire & Rescue - First responder vehicle

Calumet Township Drill House (Copper Country Curling Club)

Calumet Township Fire & Rescue Department - Rescue Truck

Copper Country Angel Mission

Copper Country Senior Meals

Copper Harbor Visitors Center

Dee Stadium

Dial Help

Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd

Finnish American Heritage Center

George Gipp Arena

Houghton County Courthouse - 2nd Floor by stairs

Houghton County Courthouse - 4th floor by fire escape/elevator

Houghton County Road Commission - Calumet Garage, Calumet Township

Houghton County Road Commission - Ripley Garage, Franklin Township

Houghton County Road Commission - Elo Garage, Portage Charter Township

Houghton County Road Commission - Alston Garage, Laird Township

Houghton County Road Commission - Kenton Garage, Duncan Township

Houghton County Sheriff’s Office - Officer vehicle

Houghton County Sheriff’s Office - Officer vehicle

Houghton County Sheriff’s Office - Officer vehicle

Houghton County Sheriff’s Office - Officer vehicle

Houghton County Sheriff’s Office - Officer vehicle

Houghton County Sheriff’s Office - Officer vehicle

Jeffers High School

Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office - Office

Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office - Patrol car

Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office - Patrol car

Ripple Recovery Residence

South Range Elementary School

Swedetown Chalet

Western UP Health Department - Hancock Clinic

Western UP Health Department - Baraga Clinic

Western UP Health Department - Ontonagon Clinic

Western UP Health Department - Travel clinics/ mobile health unit

There is no current plan for PHF to offer another round of funding for AEDs. Learn more about grant opportunities at Portage Health Foundation by visiting phfgive.org/grants.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.