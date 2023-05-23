MycoNaut gives tips for hunting morel mushrooms

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With warm weather comes the search for the elusive morel mushroom.

MycoNaut is a company that works to expand public access to mushrooms. MycoNaut Co-Founder Ryan Lacovacci said the wetter weather will help the mushrooms grow with soil temperatures at around 50 degrees. They’re found in places with human disturbances and places around certain trees such as apple, cherry and sycamore.

Lacovacci said there is no guaranteed tip that will ensure you find morels.

“Why I love it, personally, is that you’re never done. You’re never like, ‘I’m a master and I know where they’re going to come up’. It’s not the case. The mushrooms that come up in one spot one year might not come up there again, and it’s hard to know causation,” said Lacovacci.

He said the best way to find morels is to get out in the woods. Take the time to look, and you might get lucky and find some.

MycoNaut will be orchestrating a Fungi Forest Communion on the first and third Sunday of the month from June to October.

