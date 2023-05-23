Marquette Public Works fixing potholes around town

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s officially pothole season in the U.P.

According to Marquette Public Works, this winter was especially hard on roads. Repeated snowmelt and refreezing, along with the length of the season has left many potholes around town. Marquette Public Works has been busy fixing potholes since winter. The department used 50 tons of material by March.

Marquette Public Works says now that winter is likely behind us, potholes will become less and less of an issue.

“You get a little bit dryer weather and the material we’re putting in to patch the potholes will stick around a little bit longer and they’ll be a lot more successful in keeping the potholes filled,” said Scott Cambensy, Marquette Public Works director.

Cambensy says the best way to avoid damage to your car during pothole season is to slow down and keep enough space between the car in front of you.

