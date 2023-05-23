Marquette Food Co-op re-opens café space for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

The Cafe is now open, with indoor and outdoor seating.
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op has opened its café space for the first time since March 2020.

They closed it down due to a Covid-19 mandate. As more people started to cook at home, they realized they needed that space.

Marquette Food Co-op outreach director, Sarah Monte said they were in desperate need of office and storage space, so they filled the café.

“More people were special ordering things or using our webstore and that necessitates separate refrigeration space in some of the other locations. We really had to figure out how to fit all of that somewhere else before we could bring in the café,” said Monte.

The café is now open with indoor and outdoor seating.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

