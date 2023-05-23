Help preserve the history of Marquette County mines by visiting or volunteering at Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is opening its doors for the season on Friday, May 26.

Doors open at 10:00 a.m. with the first underground tour taking off at 10:30.

There’s a $7 entrance fee for adults and $5 fee for kids. Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is a non-profit organization and Volunteer/Outgoing Director Craig Ilmonen tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that your visit to the museum helps keep its lights on, and history alive.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum Volunteer Craig Ilmonen about the reopening for the season and preserving the UP's mining history.

While the museum reports having a successful 2022 season, it’s in need of more volunteers to stay successful.

Ilmonen says the museum is looking for volunteers of all ages and abilities, from running the gift shop counter to repairing infrastructure.

Craig Ilmonen talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about the need for volunteers at Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum.

Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 to 4:00 p.m. It offers guided tours starting at 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 2:15 p.m.

Underground tours cost $15 for adults and $5 for kids.

Those interested in volunteering can call the museum at (906) 485-1882 or visit it at 501 W. Euclid Street in Ishpeming.

