FEMA and Michigan State Police assess flooding damage in UP

Crews assessing damage caused by spring flooding.
Crews assessing damage caused by spring flooding.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Seven U.P. counties could get assistance for damaged infrastructure, like roads and bridges.

Last month’s spring flooding caused by heavy wet snow and a rapid melt led to road wash-outs, erosion and damaged pavement. Alger, Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon could see assistance from The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). 20 to 30 sites in Marquette County received damage, including River Road in Republic Township.

“The snow went quick. It caused damage to a lot of the roads. Just up the road from here there was a bad bend in the river that took a lot of material away so, we looked at that and we looked at some roads that were flooded,” said Marquette County Road Commission Director of Engineering Kurt Taavola.

FEMA’s role is to assess the damage to public infrastructure, not individual homes.

“We’re basically just here to assist them in identifying the damage and validating that it was disaster-related and that assists them with their application for a disaster declaration,” said Terry Fulk, FEMA Program Delivery Manager.

FEMA will review the information collected from this week’s assessment to see if other assistance will be available to municipalities. The Michigan State Police’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP) will inspect homes that have already reported damage separately. Any assistance at the state level would come from the Michigan Small Business Association.

“We’re together here today in a partnership with FEMA, tomorrow we’ll be partnering up with our small business administration so two of our federal partners have come in to play with this initiative so, we’ll be working with them in addition to other state and local officials as well, so we can gain an accurate assessment of these sites that were damaged throughout the Upper Peninsula,” said Lt. Jeff Yonker, MSP Emergency Management Homeland Security Division.

In the next few days, the MSP will contact impacted homeowners and businesses to see if state assistance is available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Linden fire, May 21, 2023.
Overnight fire destroys Lake Linden building
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Meat Freaks Jerky Club Yooper Box advertised by Jason Cimarelli
Ishpeming nonprofit reports California jerky company for fraud
Boy Scouts Camp Trip
Boy Scouts clean up beach on annual camping trip
Lt. Mark Giannunzio talks to TV6's Elizabeth Peterson about why it's so important for trooper...
Michigan State Police troopers connect to community through service events

Latest News

Saturday Art Market coming to Downtown Marquette
New child care center opens in Dickinson County, additional spots still available
Bothwell’s Bay Cliff Science Camp celebrates 50th anniversary
Lifeguard provides tips to stay safe in the water