Downed power lines close US-41 in Marquette, Harvey

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downed powerlines are causing a detour Tuesday morning in the Marquette area.

MDOT says the powerlines are down near the intersection of US-41 and Bayou Street in Harvey. The highway is closed in both directions.

As of 9:45 a.m., the road is closed at Furnace Street for southbound traffic. Drivers should use M-553 and Marquette County Road 480 if they’re traveling to or from Harvey.

This story will be updated when more specific information is available.

