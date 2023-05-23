Downed power lines close US-41 in Marquette, Harvey

By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downed powerlines are causing a detour Tuesday morning in the Marquette area.

MDOT says the powerlines are down near the intersection of US-41 and Bayou Street in Harvey. The highway is closed in both directions.

As of 9:45 a.m., the road is closed at Furnace Street for southbound traffic. Drivers should use M-553 and Marquette County Road 480 if they’re traveling to or from Harvey.

This story will be updated when more specific information is available.

