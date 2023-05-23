City of Hancock requests volunteers for Key Ingredients event

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hancock is looking for volunteers for its upcoming Key Ingredients event.

The event is on July 14, the day before the Canal Run, running from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Key Ingredients is a celebration of Canal Run weekend,” said City Community Development and Downtown Development Authority (DDA)’s Todd Gast. “We’re celebrating our local musicians, along with our local restaurants and businesses.”

This is the city’s second year of managing the event.

“The City of Hancock began managing the event last year,” continued Gast. “It really got a great community response. It was a beautiful evening and was a really great way to kick off Canal Run.”

Several businesses, such as 5th and Elm at the Orpheum Theater and Gino’s Restaurant, will participate by opening their doors for people to look around. There will also be multiple musicians around Quincy Street, including regional guests like Conga Finn from Marquette and the LauluAika Finnish Folk Group from Minnesota. The band Outlaw’d will also be performing a closing act at 8 p.m. on Quincy Green.

Volunteers for the event will be working as ambassadors to help the participating businesses.

“It’ll get really busy, so [it’s good] having people there to support them if they need something,” said Gast. “For instance, if they need ice, if they need garbage emptied, and things like that, or help just serving food.”

To learn more about Key Ingredients and how to volunteer, contact City Hall at (906) 482-2720 or email dda@cityofhancock.net.

