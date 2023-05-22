Young Eagles event inspires young aviators

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Aviators of the Upper Peninsula flew to new heights with free flights on Sunday.

The Marquette County Flight Club and Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) hosted its annual Young Eagles event to promote aviation to young aviators.

Marquette County Flight Club President Greg Durand said this event is an excellent opportunity for the inspiration of future aviators. Durand also said he enjoys the smiles of kids first flights.

“Its all about the experience at this age. The older youth that come back some of them have had multiple flights before and they look forward to it every year,” said Durand.

The EAA works hand and hand with the Civil Air Patrol to provide scholarships for youth in all fields of aviation.

“EAA has Lots of scholarships for youth in aviation, whether its mechanics, air traffic control or pilots. We have a low amount of pilots right now so we have to do what we can to help,” said Munger.

The Civil Air Patrol was also actively involved assisting in the Young Eagles event. They are also hoping to provide opportunities for anyone interested in continuing aviation experiences.

Cadet Staff Sergeant Brad Luce said this event is important for the future of aviation and hopes more people get involved.

“Well its important because it shows the publicity of getting people out and exploring the expertise of aviation and getting people involved in it,” said Luce.

The EAA, Marquette County Flight Club, and Civil Air Patrol will be hosting more free flights for youth and adults through out the summer.

