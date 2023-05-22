Warming up Tuesday before rain, t-storms spread late

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated Wildfire Risk this Week -- DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating can be found HERE.

The sunny and mostly dry start to the week in Upper Michigan becomes interrupted Tuesday through Wednesday as the southern branch of an Eastern Canada system brushes the U.P. with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Then, high pressure build towards Memorial Day Weekend, allowing for a warm stretch to prevail plus steering the storm track away from the region until rain chances break through Sunday.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with pop-up showers and thunderstorms west and central; clearing overnight; breezy

>Lows: 40s/50s (cooler inland)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds in the afternoon; scattered rain showers, isolated thunderstorms late afternoon through the overnight; warmer and breezy

>Highs: 70s/80

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few rain showers early then becoming mostly sunny; cool and breezy

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Patchy morning frost, otherwise mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 60

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers east; warm

>Highs: 70s

Monday, Memorial Day: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.