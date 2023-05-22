Warming up Tuesday before rain, t-storms spread late

Hazy sunshine, summer-like high temps Tuesday before an evening spread of showers, isolated t-storms.
Hazy sunshine, summer-like high temps Tuesday before an evening spread of showers, isolated...
Hazy sunshine, summer-like high temps Tuesday before an evening spread of showers, isolated t-storms.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated Wildfire Risk this Week -- DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating can be found HERE.

The sunny and mostly dry start to the week in Upper Michigan becomes interrupted Tuesday through Wednesday as the southern branch of an Eastern Canada system brushes the U.P. with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Then, high pressure build towards Memorial Day Weekend, allowing for a warm stretch to prevail plus steering the storm track away from the region until rain chances break through Sunday.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with pop-up showers and thunderstorms west and central; clearing overnight; breezy

>Lows: 40s/50s (cooler inland)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds in the afternoon; scattered rain showers, isolated thunderstorms late afternoon through the overnight; warmer and breezy

>Highs: 70s/80

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few rain showers early then becoming mostly sunny; cool and breezy

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Patchy morning frost, otherwise mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 60

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers east; warm

>Highs: 70s

Monday, Memorial Day: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Linden fire, May 21, 2023.
Overnight fire destroys Lake Linden building
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Meat Freaks Jerky Club Yooper Box advertised by Jason Cimarelli
Ishpeming nonprofit reports California jerky company for fraud
Boy Scouts Camp Trip
Boy Scouts clean up beach on annual camping trip
Lt. Mark Giannunzio talks to TV6's Elizabeth Peterson about why it's so important for trooper...
Michigan State Police troopers connect to community through service events

Latest News

rain
A few showers this morning yet mainly dry week
rain
A few sprinkles with rain tomorrow night
Small rain chances on Tuesday night.
Warm stretch with mild rain disturbance this week
Warm and sunny skies for the upcoming week
Sunny weekend with lingering warmth into next week