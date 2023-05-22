US Coast Guard provides tips to stay safe on the water

It’s Boating Safety Week, and there are a few things you need to keep in mind before heading...
It’s Boating Safety Week, and there are a few things you need to keep in mind before heading out on the water.(source)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is National Boater Safety Week.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has some tips to help you stay safe on the water this summer. The USCG’s first tip is to always check the weather, have a plan and share it with family or a local marina before going on the water. Folks should also ensure their vessel is equipped with a lifejacket for each passenger and all the proper equipment their boat needs.

The USCG says avoiding alcohol is also extremely important.

“Stay sober,” said Sergio Ocadiz, USCG boatswain’s mate third class. “Studies show that alcohol is a major contributor to boating fatalities. Just like operating an automobile, always have a safe, sober operator.”

The USCG also says that taking a boater safety course is one of the best things you can do to make sure you’re prepared to go on the water.

The Coast Guard also suggests adding a Vessel Identification Sticker to your personal vessel. These assist Search and Rescue missions identify canoes, kayaks, and even paddleboards.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Linden fire, May 21, 2023.
Overnight fire destroys Lake Linden building
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Meat Freaks Jerky Club Yooper Box advertised by Jason Cimarelli
Ishpeming nonprofit reports California jerky company for fraud
Boy Scouts Camp Trip
Boy Scouts clean up beach on annual camping trip
Lt. Mark Giannunzio talks to TV6's Elizabeth Peterson about why it's so important for trooper...
Michigan State Police troopers connect to community through service events

Latest News

An interpreter, dressed as a French voyager, describes the history of French and Native...
MSHS students learn French and Native American history
Bothwell's Bay Cliff Science Camp has been a tradition since 1973.
Bothwell’s Bay Cliff Science Camp celebrates 50th anniversary
Warming up Tuesday before rain, t-storms spread late
Moove over!: State Police help rescue cow on I-75