US Coast Guard provides tips to stay safe on the water

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is National Boater Safety Week.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has some tips to help you stay safe on the water this summer. The USCG’s first tip is to always check the weather, have a plan and share it with family or a local marina before going on the water. Folks should also ensure their vessel is equipped with a lifejacket for each passenger and all the proper equipment their boat needs.

The USCG says avoiding alcohol is also extremely important.

“Stay sober,” said Sergio Ocadiz, USCG boatswain’s mate third class. “Studies show that alcohol is a major contributor to boating fatalities. Just like operating an automobile, always have a safe, sober operator.”

The USCG also says that taking a boater safety course is one of the best things you can do to make sure you’re prepared to go on the water.

The Coast Guard also suggests adding a Vessel Identification Sticker to your personal vessel. These assist Search and Rescue missions identify canoes, kayaks, and even paddleboards.

