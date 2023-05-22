Superior Handbells Ensemble to perform

Handbells placed in chromatic order.
Handbells placed in chromatic order.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local group will ring in spring at Messiah Lutheran Church this week.

The Superior Handbells Ensemble will perform “Around the World in 80 Bells” this Tuesday.

Handbells were designed as a practice tool for large church bells in Europe. Director of Superior Handbells Lucas Wickstrom says that now, there are many styles of music you can play with the instrument.

“We’re taking a journey, we are going to start with a Finnish folk tune set in kind of a rock style and then kind of go down through Europe and Africa. Then into South America, some Spanish and Latin music, Caribbean and end up with some music from the United States,” said Wickstrom.

Messiah Lutheran Church will host the Superior Handbells Ensemble on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meat Freaks Jerky Club Yooper Box advertised by Jason Cimarelli
Ishpeming nonprofit reports California jerky company for fraud
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming.
Cognition Brewing Company to close Ishpeming location
Pat's Foods
Pat’s Foods grocery store expands to Munising
They have a food trailer that will be out and about in the community during the summer.
Curious Pig celebrates 5 years in Crystal Falls

Latest News

Young Eagles event inspires young aviators
Young Eagles event.
Young Eagles event inspires young aviators
UP firefighters practice vehicle extrication, stabilization
20th Annual Ontonagon Lake Trout Classic wraps up final day