Superior Handbells Ensemble to perform

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local group will ring in spring at Messiah Lutheran Church this week.

The Superior Handbells Ensemble will perform “Around the World in 80 Bells” this Tuesday.

Handbells were designed as a practice tool for large church bells in Europe. Director of Superior Handbells Lucas Wickstrom says that now, there are many styles of music you can play with the instrument.

“We’re taking a journey, we are going to start with a Finnish folk tune set in kind of a rock style and then kind of go down through Europe and Africa. Then into South America, some Spanish and Latin music, Caribbean and end up with some music from the United States,” said Wickstrom.

Messiah Lutheran Church will host the Superior Handbells Ensemble on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

