Saturday Art Market coming to Downtown Marquette

Lower level of the Masonic Square Mall
Lower level of the Masonic Square Mall(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new art show is coming to Downtown Marquette.

The Saturday Art Market will be every Saturday at 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Masonic Square Mall. The show starts this weekend and will continue until October. About ten artists will be selling mediums such as photography, ceramics, and graphic design. Folks can enjoy live music and chat with artists to learn about their work and creative process.

Organizers say the show will support U.P. artists.

“It’ll bring a lot of people together,” said Jalen Sims, Saturday Art Market organizer. “All ages are welcome to come and enjoy this experience. It’ll also help boost the local economy and help artists who don’t normally have a platform or maybe even a shop. It’ll help them to boost their selling skills and also allow them to interact with the community.”

If you’re an artist and would like to join the show, contact Jalen Sims here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Meat Freaks Jerky Club Yooper Box advertised by Jason Cimarelli
Ishpeming nonprofit reports California jerky company for fraud
Boy Scouts Camp Trip
Boy Scouts clean up beach on annual camping trip
Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming.
Cognition Brewing Company to close Ishpeming location
Spaghetti dinner at the American Legion Post 90 in Lake Linden.
American Legion hosted a successful Honor flight fundraiser spaghetti dinner

Latest News

Hazy sunshine, summer-like high temps Tuesday before an evening spread of showers, isolated...
Warming up Tuesday before rain, t-storms spread late
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
Rep. Bergman salutes Great Lakes maritime workers on National Maritime Day
Superior Handbells Ensemble to perform
Two months to the day since a mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University left...
Gov. Whitmer signs state’s new red flag gun law