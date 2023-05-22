Saturday Art Market coming to Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new art show is coming to Downtown Marquette.

The Saturday Art Market will be every Saturday at 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Masonic Square Mall. The show starts this weekend and will continue until October. About ten artists will be selling mediums such as photography, ceramics, and graphic design. Folks can enjoy live music and chat with artists to learn about their work and creative process.

Organizers say the show will support U.P. artists.

“It’ll bring a lot of people together,” said Jalen Sims, Saturday Art Market organizer. “All ages are welcome to come and enjoy this experience. It’ll also help boost the local economy and help artists who don’t normally have a platform or maybe even a shop. It’ll help them to boost their selling skills and also allow them to interact with the community.”

If you’re an artist and would like to join the show, contact Jalen Sims here.

