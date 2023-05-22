Raise funds for the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center by racing in Hope Starts Here Challenge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center has been changing the way students learn about the human body since 2005.

Located in Northern Michigan University’s Seaborg Science Complex, the UMBTC allows undergraduate and graduate students to study real cells, from real cancer patients.

With research being submitted for publication later today, the UMBTC is studying new ways to identify cancer cells in the brain.

Upper Michigan Today stopped by on Monday morning for a tour of the center.

Co-Founder of the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center Rob Winn says the purpose of the facility is to gain a greater understanding of how brain tumors start and how they can be treated.

Take a look at the UMBTC and learn more about its ongoing research.

Research Associate Paul Mann says he and his staff are submitting research pertaining to detecting a certain type of mutation that’s associated with brain tumors. The research is based on a rapid detection technique. He adds that it’s a novel technique, that no other research facility in the world has harnessed.

Matt Jennings and Paul Mann talk about the ongoing research happening at the UMBTC and how it's changing what we know about medicine.

Lab Director Matt Jennings says there are 10 students working in the lab at the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center this summer.

Matt Jennings explains the research being conducted by students at NMU's UMBTC.

The Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center is in partnership with UP Health Systems - Marquette and the Superior Health Foundation.

The UMBTC raises funds primarily through the Hope Starts Here Challenge.

That’s happening on June 17 and you can sign up through the morning of the race at hopestartshere.org.

