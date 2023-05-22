Overnight fire destroys Lake Linden building

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire destroyed a building on M-26 in Lake Linden Sunday night, however, no people were injured.

The Lake Linden Fire Chief says the fire happened near the corner of Calumet St. and 2nd St. Firefighters first responded just after 11:00 p.m. Sunday. It was described as an explosion by multiple callers.

The fire chief described it as a very intense fire, with over 400,000 gallons of water used to put out the fire.

The first floor of the building is a former dentist’s office, with an apartment in the upper half. A garage next to the building was also heavily damaged. People who live on the second floor were out of town Sunday night, but a cat died in the fire.

The Lake Linden Volunteer Fire Department, Lake Linden Village Police, and eight or nine agencies from surrounding areas also responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The state fire marshal is expected to visit the scene this week.

The scene was first cleared by 5:30 a.m. Monday. The Lake Linden Volunteer Fire Department returned at 6:00 a.m. and left again by 8:30 a.m. Some smoke may still be visible, but the fire chief says it’s just leftover steam.

