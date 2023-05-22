North Dickinson High School senior receives War Veteran Scholarship

Dickinson-Iron ISD Superintendent Jennifer Huotari with the 2023 Dickinson County War Veterans...
Dickinson-Iron ISD Superintendent Jennifer Huotari with the 2023 Dickinson County War Veterans Scholarship winner, North Dickinson High School Senior Edith Parker.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County graduate was awarded a special scholarship Monday.

According to a Monday press release, the Dickinson County War Veterans Scholarship Association presented a $1,000 scholarship to Edith Parker of North Dickinson High School. Parker will be attending Bay College pursuing a degree in the field of nursing.

The members of the Dickinson County War Veterans Scholarship Association Board of Control select the scholarship winner. The four members are First National Bank & Trust Chief Financial Officer Matthew Lutz, Dickinson County Prosecuting Attorney Lisa Richards, Superintendent of Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District Jennifer Huotari and Iron Mountain Public Schools Superintendent Jerry Sardina.

The War Veterans Scholarship was established in 1968 with the purpose of awarding a scholarship to a worthy graduate of a public high school in Dickinson County who is a Veteran, or the son or daughter, serving in some branch of the military in the US.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Linden fire, May 21, 2023.
Overnight fire destroys Lake Linden building
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Meat Freaks Jerky Club Yooper Box advertised by Jason Cimarelli
Ishpeming nonprofit reports California jerky company for fraud
Boy Scouts Camp Trip
Boy Scouts clean up beach on annual camping trip
Lt. Mark Giannunzio talks to TV6's Elizabeth Peterson about why it's so important for trooper...
Michigan State Police troopers connect to community through service events

Latest News

The child care center opened last week and is half full of enrolled students.
New child care center opens in Dickinson County, additional spots still available
Hazy sunshine, summer-like high temps Tuesday before an evening spread of showers, isolated...
Warming up Tuesday before rain, t-storms spread late
Lower level of the Masonic Square Mall
Saturday Art Market coming to Downtown Marquette
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
Rep. Bergman salutes Great Lakes maritime workers on National Maritime Day