North Dickinson High School senior receives War Veteran Scholarship

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County graduate was awarded a special scholarship Monday.

According to a Monday press release, the Dickinson County War Veterans Scholarship Association presented a $1,000 scholarship to Edith Parker of North Dickinson High School. Parker will be attending Bay College pursuing a degree in the field of nursing.

The members of the Dickinson County War Veterans Scholarship Association Board of Control select the scholarship winner. The four members are First National Bank & Trust Chief Financial Officer Matthew Lutz, Dickinson County Prosecuting Attorney Lisa Richards, Superintendent of Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District Jennifer Huotari and Iron Mountain Public Schools Superintendent Jerry Sardina.

The War Veterans Scholarship was established in 1968 with the purpose of awarding a scholarship to a worthy graduate of a public high school in Dickinson County who is a Veteran, or the son or daughter, serving in some branch of the military in the US.

