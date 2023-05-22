NFL announces 2025 Draft coming to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NFL announces the 2025 NFL Draft will be coming to Green Bay and Titletown.

The Green Bay Packers confirmed the announcement in a news release Monday.

“The NFL announced today that the 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay inside and around iconic Lambeau Field and Titletown,” a statement from the Packers said.

The announcement was made at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis, following a review of the proposal by the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee and full ownership.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event hosted in different cities with spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin.”

“This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our League’s heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world.

While details of the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized, the Packers said the main portion of the event is expected to take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown campus, with a variety of venues to be utilized within close proximity to the stadium campus.

“We’re honored to be entrusted to host one of the NFL’s premier events,” said Brad Toll, president and CEO of Discover Green Bay. “We’re excited to partner with the Green Bay Packers, community leaders and our tourism partners to provide an unparalleled experience for visiting fans. This will be the biggest and most economically significant event in our history.”

More information about the 2025 NFL Draft, including venue information, staffing and volunteer opportunities, and other ways to get involved, will be posted as the event approaches on the Packers’ website.

The NFL Draft has become one of the biggest sporting events of the year. According to the Packers news release, the 2023 Draft in Kansas City last month welcomed more than 312,000 fans and had more than 54 million viewers over the course of the three-day event.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit on April 25-27, 2024.

