MSHS students learn French and Native American history

An interpreter, dressed as a French voyager, describes the history of French and Native...
An interpreter, dressed as a French voyager, describes the history of French and Native American trade routes.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Upper Michigan high school students got the opportunity to learn some local history.

French 2 students at Marquette Senior High School visited the Marquette Regional History Museum to learn about Native American and French influence in the area. An interpreter, dressed as a French voyager, described French and Native trade routes in the U.P.

French Teacher Kelly Simon believes that learning this way can be more effective than a textbook.

“My students have studied for two years, and now it’s time for them to see where it came from and where it started,” Simon said. “I feel it’s super important to preserve our heritage and our language for our ancestors, and it’s important for students to know, and people, that the U.P. has such a huge French influence.”

Simon said she has been doing this with her classes for five years.

