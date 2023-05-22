Michigan Tech’s Sayen and Jacobusse qualify for the National Championships

The duo ran times to get them to the big dance at the St. Francis Last Chance Invite on May 12-13.
(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Huskies track & field team will be represented at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships this year as two athletes found their names on the qualifying list.

Clayton Sayen for the men, will compete in the 1,500 meter. This is Sayen’s second-straight appearance in the 1,500 meter at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Sayen said having been here before, he is confident heading into race day.

“I’m confident in the preliminary round. I had an experience with it last year and I qualified out of the prelims and made the final. Having that experience, and taking it with me into this year, I’m confident. It has been a little bit of a different season than last year but the experience that I’ve had before, that’s what I need that is going to help me qualify into the finals on Saturday,” said Sayen.

Sayen will not be the only Huskie representing Michigan Tech at the national championships as Jesse Jacobusse will run in the 800 meter for the Michigan Tech women. Jacobusse’s qualification in the women’s 800 meter marks the first time since 2019 that a member of the women’s team will represent Michigan Tech at the NCAA Championships.

The duo ran times to get them to the big dance at the St. Francis Last Chance Invite on May 12-13. Head coach for track and field Kristina Owen spoke on how far Sayen has come since the beginning of his collegiate career.

“One of the things I’m most impressed with Clayton is how we’ve seen him develop as a leader of the last two or three years, to the point now where he is the captain of the men’s team. He sets such a great example, and he has used this year, his last year as a wonderful opportunity to mentor the next generation of athletes,” said Owen.

Sayen will kickstart the NCAA Championships racing the 1,500 meter preliminary round at 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. Jacobusse will compete in the 800 meter preliminary round at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26. The finals are set for Saturday with the men’s 1,500 meter finals going off at 5:45 p.m. with the women’s 800 meter final being held at 6:55 p.m. MT.

Two Huskies running their last races at the national championships representing not only the Michigan Tech Huskies but the U.P. as a whole.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meat Freaks Jerky Club Yooper Box advertised by Jason Cimarelli
Ishpeming nonprofit reports California jerky company for fraud
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming.
Cognition Brewing Company to close Ishpeming location
Pat's Foods
Pat’s Foods grocery store expands to Munising
They have a food trailer that will be out and about in the community during the summer.
Curious Pig celebrates 5 years in Crystal Falls

Latest News

Marquette wins U.P. girls soccer championship, Negaunee softball and Houghton baseball claim West PAC titles, and Escanaba baseball sweeps Sault Ste. Marie
Marquette wins U.P. Region 41 track meet
NMU and MTU Track All-Region Teams, Bay College Coach of the Year, HS Baseball and Softball Scores
2 MTU athletes qualify for NCAA Track and Field Championships