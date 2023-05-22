Lifeguard provides tips to stay safe in the water

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the weather warms up, more families are hitting the beach. Lifeguards have some tips to help you stay safe on the water this summer.

According to lifeguards, parents should ensure children wear properly fitting lifejackets that are approved by the U.S. Coast Guard. Experts also say nobody should ever swim alone. Always have a buddy and at least one person observing from outside the water.

Lifeguards say one of the best ways to stay safe in the water is to know how to swim.

“Swim lessons and water safety do kind of go hand-in-hand because the number one thing of water safety is to know how to swim,” said Harper DeMay, YMCA lifeguard and swim instructor. “But just because you know how to swim doesn’t mean you know how to be safe in the water.”

