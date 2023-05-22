Gov. Whitmer signs state’s new red flag gun law

Michigan will join Minnesota as the second state in under a week to implement a red flag law.
Two months to the day since a mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University left...
Two months to the day since a mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University left three students dead, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed commonsense gun violence prevention bills that will establish universal background checks for all firearm purchases and safe storage requirements. In January, Governor Whitmer proposed this legislation during her State of the State address and has worked with the Michigan Legislature, community groups, law enforcement, students and parents following February’s shooting at Michigan State University and the shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021 to get these commonsense measures that will reduce gun violence signed into law.(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Royal Oak alongside Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords as she gave her final approval on a red flag gun law. The law aims to keep firearms away from someone who is at risk of harming themselves or others.

Michigan joins Minnesota as the second state in under a week to implement a red flag law.

Read more: Michigan governor set to sign state’s new red flag gun law

