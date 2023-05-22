A few showers this morning yet mainly dry week
A small trough is moving through the region with a few showers early this morning. Otherwise, our next cold front moves in tomorrow night with rain showers. Around a tenth of an inch of rain is expected. Behind this front, Wednesday will be cooler and below normal. Most of the week will be warmer than usual.
Today: Hazy sunshine with isolated showers
>Highs: Upper 50s low 60s along shorelines, upper 60s to mid 70s inland
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Then, nighttime rain
>Highs: Upper 70sto low 80s inland, 60s along shorelines
Wednesday: Partly sunny, cooler, and breezy
>Highs: Upper 40s north, 50s to low 60s south
Thursday: Sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny warmer
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Saturday: Sunny and warm
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance for showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
