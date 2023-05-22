A few showers this morning yet mainly dry week

A small trough is moving through the region with a few showers early this morning. Otherwise, our next cold front moves in tomorrow night with rain showers. Around a tenth of an inch of rain is expected. Behind this front, Wednesday will be cooler and below normal. Most of the week will be warmer than usual.

Today: Hazy sunshine with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 50s low 60s along shorelines, upper 60s to mid 70s inland

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Then, nighttime rain

>Highs: Upper 70sto low 80s inland, 60s along shorelines

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cooler, and breezy

>Highs: Upper 40s north, 50s to low 60s south

Thursday: Sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance for showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.