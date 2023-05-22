AAA: Michigan gas prices up 23 cents from a week ago

By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan have increased 23 cents from a week ago. 

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.57 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 8 cents less than this time last month and $1 less than this time last year.

According to AAA, motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $25 from 2022′s highest price last June.

Michigan motorists are seeing a sharp spike in gas prices ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, where more than 1.1 million Michiganders are expected to hit the roadways. 

“While Michigan drivers are seeing a double-digit increase in pump prices compared to this time last week, prices have held steady over the past few days,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If gas demand increases ahead of Memorial Day weekend, drivers could see pump prices move higher.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.51 per gallon, about 14 cents more than last week’s average but still $1.07 less than this same time last year.

As far as gas price averages throughout the Upper Peninsula by county, Mackinac County has the highest average at $3.71 per gallon. Meanwhile, Baraga County has the lowest average at $3.36 per gallon.

