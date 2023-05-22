906 Concealed Carry offering ladies only CPL class

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 906 Concealed Carry is offering a ladies-only concealed pistol license class this Saturday, May 27.

The course starts at 8:30 in the morning and will run until 6:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

It’s happening at the West Branch Sportsmen’s Club, located at 1888 Engman Lake Road in Skandia.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to instructor Avery Smith about what attendees can expect.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Avery Smith about upcoming ladies-only CPL class and what attendees can expect.

Pre-registration is required for the course. You can register at 906concealedcarry.com.

The class meets all Michigan CPL law requirements.

906 Concealed Carry can teach you basic gun handling.

You can check out 906concealedcarry.com for other upcoming classes and basic gun handling courses.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.