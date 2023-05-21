Warm stretch with mild rain disturbance this week

Small rain chances on Tuesday night.
Small rain chances on Tuesday night.(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
For the next few days warm air will stick around with little chances for rain. But there is a small disturbance in the forecast for Tuesday night which is looking to wrap up by Wednesday morning. After that chances of rain will dwindle with sunny skies by next weekend. Though because of the drier conditions fire risk could be higher in some areas so be sure to plan ahead for this week.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating can be found HERE.

Sunday: Scattered clouds; pop-up showers possible throughout the day

>Highs: High 50s near lakeshore; 70s inland

Monday: Mostly clear skies; warmer air moves in

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; even warmer with chances of rain in the overnight

>Highs: Mid 70s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of rain in the morning

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Partly to mostly clear skies; mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny skies

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Calm conditions with sunny skies going into Memorial Day weekend

>Highs: 70s

